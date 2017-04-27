21°
News

Redbacks stronger after last year's final heartbreak

Lachlan Mcivor
| 27th Apr 2017 11:25 AM
SETTING GOALS: Gatton Redbacks premier men defender Jack Stokes and coach Jon Edwards have their sights set on the club's first premiership after falling just short in the grand final last season.
SETTING GOALS: Gatton Redbacks premier men defender Jack Stokes and coach Jon Edwards have their sights set on the club's first premiership after falling just short in the grand final last season. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks came agonisingly close to a maiden premier grade crown last season, as a late West Wanderers goal denied them with four minutes left to play in the grand final.

But now after a positive start to his second season at the helm, premier men coach Jon Edwards believes the foundations have been laid for an even stronger push for the premiership this year.

They gained a measure of revenge for the loss in last season's decider with a 2-0 win over the Wanderers on Saturday and also dumped them out of the FFA Cup earlier in the season.

Although Gatton were also knocked out of the cup two weeks ago, their form in the league has been impressive so far.

The Redbacks have won four of their opening five games, losing once, and sit level at the top of the table with Willowburn.

But Edwards doesn't just want to bring the club their first premier grade trophy, he wants to do it in style and is committed to a fluid, possession-based game.

"This year we've cemented that style... we've had a year together together now and that foundation is now laid,” Edwards said.

"The boys understand how I want us to play, to be a pretty proactive football team that uses the ball well with lots of good movement off the ball.”

Although there have been six changes to the squad since last season, the new arrivals have adjusted well to their coach's philosophy on the pitch.

"A lot of them have played here before my time so that's been good because they know the players in the squad already,” he said.

"The good thing with that was a couple of those players liked that style of football and adjusted to it very quickly.”

The former Laidley coach has been happy with his side's progression so early into his reign but wants to achieve more after a first season that produced a grand final appearance and the 2016 SWQ Team of the Year award.

"To go one step further would be fantastic,” he said.

"Let's just make the finals first and it's a new ball game then, we'll see what happens from there.”

This time around the Redbacks a more complete unit according to their coach.

"They're a good team, they're not a team of individuals.. we're probably playing better as a team than last year.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  football gatton redbacks jon edwards

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brisbane Valley footballers get chance to catch Roar's eye

Brisbane Valley footballers get chance to catch Roar's eye

Lachlyn Whitmore, Lachlan Hinrichs, Tyler Whitten, Lachlan Rasmussen and Lachlan Miller will represent regional west zone soccer teams.

Celebrating the region's history

Range Carriage Driving Club members Michael and Julie Wells at the annual Laidley Heritage Weekend, April 22-23, 2017.

The region's past was explored during the Laidley Heritage Weekend.

Jamie puts skills to test for a cause

HELPING HAND: Summerholm Hatton Vale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Jamie Reside volunteered in the wake of Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Our firefighters headed north to help during TC Debbie.

Hatton Vale State School's crossing guardians settled in

ON GUARD: Hatton Vale State School crossing supervisor Kennet Kalen Hatchfield.

They assure the youngest members of the community get to school.

Local Partners

Brisbane Valley footballers get chance to catch Roar's eye

Lachlyn Whitmore, Lachlan Hinrichs, Tyler Whitten, Lachlan Rasmussen and Lachlan Miller will represent regional west zone soccer teams.

Redbacks stronger after last year's final heartbreak

SETTING GOALS: Gatton Redbacks premier men defender Jack Stokes and coach Jon Edwards have their sights set on the club's first premiership after falling just short in the grand final last season.

Premier men coach Edwards believes the foundations have been laid.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Contemporary Unit With Luxurious Finishes

1/51 Trevean Drive, Kleinton 4352

Unit 3 2 1 $315,000

This impeccable unit showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and luxurious finishes that ensure optimum living, comfort and lifestyle. This...

Condamine River Irrigation and Grazing. After 94 Years, It&#39;s Time To Sell

'Kurrowah' 2822 Millmerran-Cecil Plains Road, Kurrowah 4352 ...

Rural 11 5 6 Auction at Fitzy's...

Kurrowah is a once in a lifetime opportunity and one not to be missed. Properties that have been held this tightly over four generations rarely come to the market.

Calling All Tradies - 3237m2 Bock + Huge Shed

128 Main Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 1 5 Offers Over...

Sprawling over a single level on 3237m2 block, this family home offers multiple living and entertaining spaces, combined dining and kitchen and not to mention a...

Fantastic Value! No Body Corporate Fees! Plus Gorgeous Views!

2/6 Rubie Court, Westbrook 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

The owners have prepared this home superbly and you will instantly fall in love as soon as you park your car in the lock-up garage. This stunning duplex with...

Prime Position - Get In Quick - Won&#39;t Last Long At This Price!

1 Stella Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This solid home has all the requirements needed to make a fantastic first home or an ideal investment property. Situated in a fantastic position with walking...

Impeccably Impressive ...

1 Mountain View Drive, Oakey 4401

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Impeccable in presentation from first impressions of street appeal while beautiful grounds make a fitting introduction to home that provides spacious living...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

Lot 97 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

Residential Land 0 0 $280,000

An opportunity exists NOW to purchase this block to build that dream home for the future on 776m2 of land in the Sorrento Estate. Great location; close to...

A Must See &amp; Priced To Sell!

7 George Street, Helidon 4344

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Great yard, great location, great price! Realistic owner, now offering exceptional value and will look at all reasonable offers. Perfect buying for the investor...

Are You Looking To Build Your Dream Home?

James Road (Just Off Colemans Road), Goombungee 4354

Residential Land 0 0 Land Starting From...

This is your chance to live the acreage lifestyle only 15 minutes to Highfields and 30 minutes to Toowoomba CBD. Call today for your welcomed inspection, you...

Rare Vacant Land On 543m2 Block!

Lot 30 Potter Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Very RARE vacant land opportunity in the highly sought after suburb of South Toowoomba. Low maintenance 543m2 allotment set amongst quality period homes, all the...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!