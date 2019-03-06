Menu
NEW SEASON: Gatton football club president Adam Halstead looks forward to another year at the Redbacks.
News

Redbacks ready to bite back

Meg Bolton
by
6th Mar 2019 6:28 PM

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks open men's team could write the first pages of a promising season on Friday night if all goes to plan in the first round of the premier competition.

The Redbacks will take to the pitch at their home ground against Willowburn Football Club.

Redbacks club president Adam Halstead said a win would put the players in good spirits for the season ahead.

"Willows will be the team to beat this year,” he said.

While Friday will be the first match of the premier season, the game won't be the first time the Redbacks and Willows have come up against each other in 2019.

The two teams played in the Football Federation Australia Cup on Sunday, but the result wasn't what the Redbacks were hoping for.

Willowburn out-played the Gatton side, achieving a 5-1 victory.

But Halstead said the Redbacks were looking for redemption.

He urged members from the community to show their support by cheering on the Gatton side from the sideline.

"It would be good to see as many people as possible supporting the team,” Halstead said.

"The fixture of our premier and reserve men is always an event in itself.

"If you love a quality game of football, come down to a home game and support your local Redback players,” he said.

Halstead said spirit was just one of the contributing factors to the football club.

"The Redbacks Football Club is built on the foundation of mateship, family orientation, spirit and sportsmanship,” Halstead said.

The first round for the open men's competition will start at 7pm at Gatton Dixon Oval.

ffa cup football gatton lockyer valley premier league redbacks
Gatton Star

