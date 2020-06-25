Red bench to serve as stark DV reminder to residents

Somerset Regional Council will paint a bench red in support of the Red Rose Foundation. Picture: Kevin Farmer

DOMESTIC violence is a grim, ever-present facet of every community, no matter how quaint or safe it may seem, and this week the Somerset Regional Council committed to giving the issue the recognition it deserves.

Somerset has become the latest region to join the Red Rose Foundation’s Red Bench Project, alongside dozens of others throughout Queensland.

The goal of the project is to place at least one Red Bench in a public location in every local government area in Queensland, with the aim of raising public awareness around domestic violence and providing an opportunity for the issue to remain always visible.

The Somerset council will show its support by painting a bench red at Clock Park in Lowood, with the Red Rose Foundation contributed a plaque to be installed on the repainted bench.

The plaque will bear the message “Change the Ending: Let’s Stop Domestic Violence”, and the council will have the option to have their own logo included on it.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the bench is in a highly trafficked park and has high visibility from the road.

“We think it’s an important message to increase awareness, and council is happy to support this proactive initiative,” Cr Lehmann said.

More information on the Red Bench project can be found on the Red Rose Foundation website.

