Recruits ready for dangerous season

BEING a member of the State Emergency Service can push limits, boost self-esteem and create community engagement - a part of life Shane Engel wanted.

About 14 years ago, Shane joined the Forest Hill SES, and today, he is the group leader.

Along with a team of 16 recruits, Shane forms part of the Lockyer Valley SES group, a group of three teams who are always looking for new members.

With storm season under way, teams are ready for deployment.

And if the previous storms are anything to go by, it could be a dangerous season.

"We are ready to go all-year round, but this time of the year, we do some extra training to be vigilant,” Shane said.

Just down the road, Laidley is in a good position with 26 members.

Their group leader Dez Liddle said as each storm season approached, members were training hard to be prepared.

"We've been working hard getting new members through courses to get them trained up for this time of the year,” she said.

"You have to keep your equipment in check, ensure everything is operating correctly and our skills are sharp.”

The Laidley team is prepared this year, welcoming a chainsaw crew and a storm damage crew to its books.

TEAMMATES: New Laidley SES recruits Peter Lambert, 16, and Jamie Fulton, 17. ALI KUCHEL

Dez said it was the first time in a number of years the team had the two crews on-site.

"We won't have to call upon other SES units to get extra help because we have enough people of our own,” she said.

Laidley recently picked up two new recruits, Peter Lambert and Jamie Fulton.

The two Laidley State High School students joined to

become more involved in their community and help in times of crisis.

Having experienced three floods and had first-hand assistance from the SES, Peter said he was eager to give back to the community who had helped him.

"I'd like to learn all the rescue skills and eventually drive the boats,” the 16-year-old said.

The duo attended the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Emergency Services Day last month and were called out to their first mission afterwards.

Jamie, 17, said he had almost had dinner when the phone rang.

"I just want to help people and other families in the Laidley area,” he said.

With two youngsters joining the team, Dez said it would help the senior members.

"They provide fitness and energy and it gives the older recruits a bit of relief, because the younger ones can do tasks faster than us,” she said.

Details: Anyone wanting to join the SES is encouraged to attend Gatton, Forest Hill or Laidley stations on Monday nights between 7-9pm.