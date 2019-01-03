Recovering mothers receive helping hand

FUNDING BOOST: Grace Homestead founder Zoe Knorre will use funding to help women in rehabilitation.

ADDICTED and mentally ill mothers at Grace Homestead will receive extra support this year after $40,000 of funding was allocated to the facility.

The grant will go towards hiring a support worker at the Lockyer Valley centre, where mothers who are experiencing substance abuse and mental health issues can recover in the company of their children.

Founder and clinical psychologist Zoe Knorre said allowing mothers to keep custody of their children during rehabilitation was beneficial for recovery and reducing the rate of relapses.

"Grace Homestead is currently the only facility in Queensland which allows a mother to keep her children with her during treatment,” Ms Knorre said.

"Maintaining the integrity of the family, and teaching mothers to be effective parents is a critical component of this model of care, and is crucial in preventing relapse following completion of treatment.”

Ms Knorre opened the facility earlier this year to provide assistance to people who suffer from substance abuse. "The number of Queenslanders affected by substance use is steadily increasing, while the number of residential treatment beds continues to fail to meet the demand,” she said.

"One of the greatest barriers for parents seeking treatment is not wanting to relinquish their child to be able to enter residential treatment.”

At present, the nine-bed capacity rehabilitation centre is staffed by Mrs Knorre, her husband and 20 volunteers.

"We are developing Australian research investigating the benefits of keeping mothers with their children during the treatment process,” Ms Knorre said.

"This includes a shift toward treating rather than penalising those individuals affected by substance use, keeping families together during the process, and reducing the fear and stigma associated with people who are suffering with addiction.”

Grace Homestead is staffed by clinicians and support workers, delivering evidence-based treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

For more information or to donate visit www.gracehomestead.org or email admin@gracehomestead.org.