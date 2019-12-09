Record Summer 6s season comes to a close in Laidley

TAKE TWO: Sumin’ FC claimed a second Summer 6s win in a row in the one division, downing FIGJAM in the grand final. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SOCCER: While summer is usually the time for cricket, in Laidley soccer still reigns supreme.

At least for a few weeks while the Laidley’ Soccer Club’s six-a-side tournament runs.

The Summer 6s season is now in its fifth year, and has only grown since it founding.

More than 200 players took to the field this year across five age groups to battle it out, a new record for the club – beating last year’s numbers.

The season’s grand final took place last week with the U10-12s, U13-15s and Open divisions battling out for the series win.

It was a fairy tale back-to-back win for Sumin’ FC in the opens, defeating FIGJAM to claim another win.

Captain Jackson Bell said it was a great result.

“We took it out last year against a really strong … team, and fortunately we were strong enough this season to take it out again,” Bell said.

It was an emphatic win for Sumin’ FC, who beat out top of the table Red Rockets to secure a place in the final.

Bell, a regular Summer 6s player, praised the competition.

“It’s a really well run comp by Laidley, they’ve been doing it now for five seasons straight, and everyone seems to know it's a pretty well run comp, so we keep on coming back,” he said.

“It’s just a bunch of fun – it’s not a serious comp and it’s open to all skill levels which I think makes it a thriving comp.”

In the U10-12s competition Fast & Furious beat out One-touchables to claim their title, while Mustangs defeated The Goats to claim the U13-15s title.

Bell said the competition was also a great way to build skills in younger players in a fun environment.

“It’s good for them, especially during the off season – it give them something to run straight into the mini-roos season that runs quite late into next year,” he said.

“It sort of bridges that gap between the end of the open season and the start of the winter season.”

And it’s not just the kids gaining from the experience, with both Gatton and Laidley mens players using the comp to keep fit during their own off season.

“It keeps us premier and reserve players (fit) – it give us something to do,” he said.

“Unfortunately for Gatton this year we weren’t able to run our twilight tournament or our six-a-side comp … so props to Laidley for sticking it out.

“It’s good for the community to have an event running over the off season.”

The series was also the last with former president Michael Blackwood at the helm.

Blackwood was instrumental in setting up the summer competition and is stepping down to a much-needed break.