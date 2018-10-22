Menu
OVERFLOWING: Water is still going over the Edward St weir following the large quantity of rainfall over the weekend.
RECORD RAIN: Dalby beats 121-year-old rainfall record

Sam Flanagan
22nd Oct 2018 2:16 PM | Updated: 3:56 PM

DALBY has recorded its wettest October ever, and there's still nine days left in the month.

The town has received 184mm to date, beating out the former high of 169mm which was set in October of 1897.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said BoM had recorded rainfall in Dalby since 1870, though data collection methods wasn't as accurate before 1960.

"It's the most rain that has ever fallen in Dalby since we began recording," Mr Blazak said.

"The interesting thing about the system which drenched the area on the weekend was the speed in which the rain fell... Toowoomba airport received 22mm in 10 minutes."

Bodies of water are still lying around town, with the Edward St weir currently closed because of water over the road.

It's unlikely Dalby will receive further rainfall in the coming days, as isolated storm activity lingers southeast of Toowoomba.

