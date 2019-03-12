Record participation in extracurricular activity

ATHLETICS: Friendly competition nipped at the heels of 73 Lockyer District High School participants at the Peak2Park fun run in Toowoomba.

Made up of teachers, students, parents and siblings, the LDHS team united to participate in exercise while raising money for local charities.

This year was the fourth time the school had entered a team in the event, but 2019 was the first year participation went towards a point for a sporting house.

Physical education teacher Georgie Smith said the incentive worked wonders for boosting participation.

"It wasn't just students, whole families attended. It was a real community,” Mrs Smith said.

The 2019 team had record participation for the school, but Mrs Smith said the event was just the first step for increasing physical activity outside of school hours.

Mrs Smith said the next event for the school would be the Park Run at Lake Apex in a few weeks.

"We want to keep the momentum going by encouraging all the kids and staff to participate at the end of the month,” she said.

With deputy principal Meg Englart by Mrs Smith's side, the pair were determined to champion the cause.

"It's about trying to get kids moving,” Ms Englart said.

Sporting house Cunningham won with the highest participation, followed by Griffith.