Record numbers for Cup day | Photos
THE Lockyer Valley Turf Club is fast becoming a favoured track by trainers, jockeys and spectators.
Having put in a copious amount of work to the track and patron facilities, the club boasted record Gatton Cup numbers on Saturday.
Club president Terry Kirkwood said official numbers were still being counted, but he estimated more than 1500 people attended the annual event.
"The amount of positive feedback we received from visitors that hadn't been for many years was great,” he said.
"They really appreciated what we had done with the facility and the improvements we had made.”
The race day included two feature races, the Lockyer Lightning - a 860 metre sprint, which was won by Warwick trainer Stephen Thomas with his gelding Viceman.
The second was the prestigious Gatton Cup, with this year's winner gaining a start in Queensland Racing's $100,000 provincial stayers final, held in Ipswich on June 16.
Paul Jenkins' (Sunshine Coast) Travistee, ridden by Tiffani Brooker was victorious in the Cup.
The race was the only ride of the day for Ms Brooker, who had just returned to racing following a significant racing injury last year.
Fashions on the Field winners
Best Dressed young lady
Reserve: Tanya Steffens
Winner: Morgan Josey
Best dressed Lady
Runner up: Elizabeth Gaffney
Winner: Taryn Turl, of Allora
Best Millinery
Winner:Cheryl-Lee Beaton
Best dressed gentleman
Runner Up: Dominic Elsome
Winner: Matthew Turl
Best dressed couple
Runner up: Cheryl-Lee Beaton and her son Jharal Bassett
Winner: Matthew and Taryn Turl
Best dressed Girl (1-14)
Winner: Alyssa Forbes
Best dressed Boy (1-14)
Winner: Jahrome Bassett