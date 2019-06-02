Menu
Raneece Lerch, Emily Hallas and Katrina Hamlyn, at the Lockyer Valley Turf Clubs Gatton Cup day, June 1, 2019.
Record numbers for Cup day | Photos

Ali Kuchel
2nd Jun 2019 2:58 PM

THE Lockyer Valley Turf Club is fast becoming a favoured track by trainers, jockeys and spectators.

Having put in a copious amount of work to the track and patron facilities, the club boasted record Gatton Cup numbers on Saturday.

Club president Terry Kirkwood said official numbers were still being counted, but he estimated more than 1500 people attended the annual event.

"The amount of positive feedback we received from visitors that hadn't been for many years was great,” he said.

"They really appreciated what we had done with the facility and the improvements we had made.”

The race day included two feature races, the Lockyer Lightning - a 860 metre sprint, which was won by Warwick trainer Stephen Thomas with his gelding Viceman.

The second was the prestigious Gatton Cup, with this year's winner gaining a start in Queensland Racing's $100,000 provincial stayers final, held in Ipswich on June 16.

Paul Jenkins' (Sunshine Coast) Travistee, ridden by Tiffani Brooker was victorious in the Cup.

The race was the only ride of the day for Ms Brooker, who had just returned to racing following a significant racing injury last year.

Fashions on the Field winners

Best Dressed young lady

Reserve: Tanya Steffens

Winner: Morgan Josey

Best dressed Lady

Runner up: Elizabeth Gaffney

Winner: Taryn Turl, of Allora

Best Millinery

Winner:Cheryl-Lee Beaton

Best dressed gentleman

Runner Up: Dominic Elsome

Winner: Matthew Turl

Best dressed couple

Runner up: Cheryl-Lee Beaton and her son Jharal Bassett

Winner: Matthew and Taryn Turl

Best dressed Girl (1-14)

Winner: Alyssa Forbes

Best dressed Boy (1-14)

Winner: Jahrome Bassett

