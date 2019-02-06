Record number of Hawks to soar with representative players

TOP STUFF: Billy Jackwitz, Tyrell McCullagh, Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp and Daniel Jennings were selected in the Clydesdale team on January 31.

TOP STUFF: Billy Jackwitz, Tyrell McCullagh, Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp and Daniel Jennings were selected in the Clydesdale team on January 31. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have talent - and it's not just the coaches who think it.

Five players from the A-grade side have been selected for the Toowoomba Rugby League Clydesdales representative squad.

Gatton's resident representative player Billy Jackwitz was picked in the side for another year, but 2019 will be the first time he will play alongside four of his Hawks teammates.

Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp, Daniel Jennings and new recruit Tyrell McCullagh will join Jackwitz on the pitch at Warwick against Brisbane West on February 16.

Jackwitz said he was looking forward to another year in rugby league.

"It will be good to get out there again and to have a run for the first game of the year,” Jackwitz said.

Jackwitz is no stranger to Clydesdale success, previously being selected for the Indigenous All Stars team.

McCullagh, Lipp and Nolan have also made the representative team in previous years but were excited to get another opportunity to play at a high level.

The five footballers will travel to Valley Rugby League Grounds for training next Wednesday before starting their All Stars selection campaign in front of selectors.

In 2016, Lipp wowed selectors to make the representative team.

This year, the Gatton halfback said playing representative football would be a good start to the season.

"Being selected shows you get something out of it, you get a bit of gear and a confidence boost,” Lipp said.

For Jennings, this year is his first in the Clydesdale squad and he was looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm pretty excited because if you make this, you can go further and there's good opportunities to keep going,” Jennings said.

Gatton Hawks sponsor Graham Rowles said having five players picked in the Clydesdale side was good news for the club.

"It means a lot because the club prides themselves on having a good team,” Rowles said.

"We like to have a good environment for blokes to have an experience with their football that will last them for the rest of their lives.”