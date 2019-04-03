Record attendance for 300th parkrun

PLENTY of personal records were broken at Gatton's 300th parkrun, according to run director and Lockyer District High School PE teacher Georgie Smith.

Taking place in the early hours of the morning, the event has run every Saturday since 2013.

Unlike regular parkruns, Saturday's event was held as a house competition for LDHS, in which runners accumulated points for their house based on attendance.

Throngs of teachers, students, parents and past students turned up ready to take on the 5 kilometre track.

Mrs Smith said more joggers registered than ever before, with an attendance of 246, beating the previous record of 138 by more than 100.

Mrs Smith said participants could choose their own pace, with finish times ranging from 17 minutes to just over an hour.

"You could run if you wanted, you could walk if you wanted. It was really quite social,” she said.

All four houses fostered support, with 62 points scoring Kenny first place.

Cunningham came in second with 53 points, Manning third with 43, and Griffith fourth with 34.