Menu
Login
RUN HELPERS: Lockyer District High School volunteers Dariel Suri, Samantha Ene, Ashlyn Stone, Holly Ilka and Josh Ilka.
RUN HELPERS: Lockyer District High School volunteers Dariel Suri, Samantha Ene, Ashlyn Stone, Holly Ilka and Josh Ilka. Contributed
News

Record attendance for 300th parkrun

Ebony Graveur
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:04 PM

PLENTY of personal records were broken at Gatton's 300th parkrun, according to run director and Lockyer District High School PE teacher Georgie Smith.

Taking place in the early hours of the morning, the event has run every Saturday since 2013.

Unlike regular parkruns, Saturday's event was held as a house competition for LDHS, in which runners accumulated points for their house based on attendance.

Throngs of teachers, students, parents and past students turned up ready to take on the 5 kilometre track.

Mrs Smith said more joggers registered than ever before, with an attendance of 246, beating the previous record of 138 by more than 100.

Mrs Smith said participants could choose their own pace, with finish times ranging from 17 minutes to just over an hour.

"You could run if you wanted, you could walk if you wanted. It was really quite social,” she said.

All four houses fostered support, with 62 points scoring Kenny first place.

Cunningham came in second with 53 points, Manning third with 43, and Griffith fourth with 34.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Thousands raised for the family of late father-of-three

    Thousands raised for the family of late father-of-three

    News All money raised will go directly to his widow and children as they find a way to go on without their loving husband and father.

    Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

    Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

    News A truck caught fire in the early hours of this morning

    Three generations of women sacrifice their hair for others

    Three generations of women sacrifice their hair for others

    News Six-year-old Evelyn Morris followed her mother's lead.

    Premiership drought broken in finals win

    Premiership drought broken in finals win

    News Roos captain Levi Kugel dubbed the win a team effort.