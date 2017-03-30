Recognising Lockyer District High School's Silva lining

AWARD WINNER: Silva Johansen with students Josh Dingle and Elise Lunney. Silva won three honours at the 2017 Youth Support Co-ordinator (YSC) Awards.

IN JUST one of the many nominations Lockyer District High School's Silva Johansen received for the 2017 Youth Support Co-ordinator (YSC) Awards, she was described as "the driving force behind the entire school's support team”.

She scooped three accolades of the nine on offer, taking home the Community Connection, Team Member and Best All-Rounder YSC awards.

Ms Johansen said it was nice to be recognised for her hard work.

"In this role there can be some tough and confronting moments so to have such positive feedback is really wonderful,” Ms Johansen said.

"It definitely motivates you to keep pushing forward.

"I think the process helps show appreciation to the role and I think it also helps positively promote the work that we are all doing.”

Receiving nominations from the school's staff was not a surprise as she always felt the school community was consistently supporting her.

"It feels great to know that the role has developed over the past three years, not only in our school but into our community,” she said.

"The link between these two bodies is vital in my role being able to effectively support and engage with our young people.”

Darling Downs South West Regional Youth Support Co-ordinator Jenny Nothdurft created the awards.

"We have 22 coordinators working in Queensland schools and they're very diverse in their roles,” Mrs Nothdurft said.

"I created the awards to showcase the programs and the work they do in schools in the region and to show how much they're appreciated.

"Most who won hadn't heard those things about themselves before.”