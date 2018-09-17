Reck marriage prospers with love and laughter

THEY met at a friend's 21st birthday party in Ropeley on September 7, 1945, and a little more than a week ago, Arthur and Gladys Reck celebrated 73years of marriage.

Surrounded by family and friends, the couple told many humorous tales about their time working on the land at their Laidley farm, along with Arthur's time as a real estate agent developing land between Hatton Vale and Laidley.

At Christmas, Gladys played the role of Santa Claus, dressing up in the red suit and handing out presents to the children.

Arthur, 95, and Gladys, 93, have two children, Marline and Lawrence, eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Arthur and Gladys Reck, celebrate 73 years of marriage. ALI KUCHEL

Their tip for a successful marriage was working together for a happy life.

"We never did anything without one another and talking things over,” Gladys said.

"Enjoy what you're doing. If you're enjoying it, your life is happy,” Arthur said.