‘Recidivist paedophile’ says drugs perverted his mind

A drug-fuelled man has taken photos of his erect penis in front of a child's face while she slept.

Bradley John Burgess preyed on two young girls at a friends house while high on methylamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides told the Townsville District Court the 43-year-old kissed a sleeping 10-year-old girl and then pulled out his erect penis and put it in front of her face, taking photos on his phone of each act.

In the same visit, he filmed a young girl, 7, without her knowledge while she was playing and zoomed in on her gentile area.

Defence barrister Dean Marley said his client claimed the drug addition made his mind "perverted" and enhanced his libido.

Burgess pleaded guilty to six charges, including making child exploitation material.

He had previously been convicted of child-abuse-related offences.

Mr Marley told the court Burgess had a drug addiction from age 16, when he began taking methylamphetamine

Mr Marley said Burgess, who was born in Townsville, had his addiction under control until his grandfather died.

Since the age of 30, Burgess had used both methylamphetamine and morphine.

"I'm instructed the reason he uses drugs is because of the abuse that occurred to him as a child," Mr Marley said.

"He instructs that the drugs change his personality, and enhance his libido.

"He was, I'm instructed, very intoxicated at the time of the offences. He was using methylamphetamine and used 2g of oxycodone.

"At the time, he had an $800-1000 a day methylamphetamine habit, which saw him using close to a ball, or 3.5g, of methylamphetamine a day. It's a significant drug addition."

Since his first conviction, Burgess has completed a child-sex offender course while in custody and plans to receive support for his drug addiction, Mr Marley said.

"He expresses genuine desire to remain abstinent from dangerous drugs," he said.

"He instructs that at the time of the offences, drugs made his mind perverted.

"In his words, he is disgusted with his conduct and finds it putrid and he is disgusted in himself."

But Judge Everson said the evidence before him showed Burgess was a recidivist paedophile offender.

Judge Everson sentenced Burgess to two years, he will be eligible for parole on April 24, 2021.

It will run concurrently with a sentence Burgess is already serving.

Originally published as 'Recidivist paedophile' says drugs perverted his mind