Reboot your thinking now and find the freedom to grow

Our brains are incredibly powerful tools and yet most of us put little effort into the discipline needed to manage that tool to get the best outcome for ourselves and others.

In our work as coaches and facilitators I have become acutely aware of the language clients and participants use about themselves and others. Sometimes they seem to the impact of those words and how they demonstrate the subconscious mindset.

It's just small things where a client may be self-denigrating; "I'll never be any good at that”, "I tried that and it didn't work”, "I can't do public speaking”, "No-one will listen to me even if I do”, "He's always going to beat me at that”, "Why would anyone pay attention to me when she's got it all?”.

As you'd know, mental creation always precedes physical creation so who you are in your head is who you eventually become.

So, these statements are the quiet assassins.

The thoughts in our heads diminish our drive, limiting beliefs shape our world and any toxic internal commentary can be used to justify staying in the comfort zone of a monochrome life.

Hearing this highlights a couple of things. One is the fear that people have of pushing themselves beyond their perceived limitation - sometimes because of fear of failure and sometimes because of fear of success. The other is the fear that others will see them being different and will criticise their endeavour.

If you've ever heard the incredibly compelling Marianne Williamson speak, mull her words: "There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”

We don't know our capability - given that we live inside the framework of our perception.

To succeed, we build on failure, frustration and catastrophic experiences.

The more we try to avoid these things, the more we diminish our opportunity to shine.

And Marianne again: "We ask ourselves, 'Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?' Actually, who are you not to be? Your playing small does not serve the world.”

