Rebel wears thong in racy post

Rebel Wilson is feeling cheeky.

The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star snapped a series of mirror selfies, showing off her figure in a black thong bodysuit.

"She's glamorous on set today," the Aussie-born actress wrote on her Instagram stories, showing off her curve-hugging shapewear from the front.

Rebel uploaded the cheeky photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/rebelwilson

She then stuck her tongue out for a second shot, turning around to highlight the style's thong back.

Rebel also uploaded a photo showing off her thong. Picture: Instagram/rebelwilson

The Pooch Perfect host, who split from her businessman boyfriend Jacob Busch in February, recently lost over 27kg after embarking on a "year of health" journey in 2020.

Wilson revealed that she used to consume about 3000 calories per day prior to her lifestyle changes, and regularly documented her health milestones throughout the year with Instagram updates and bathing suit snaps.

Months after hitting her goal weight of 75kg last November, she highlighted her figure at a 2021 Super Bowl event by donning a red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show that same month, Wilson revealed the sad reason why she was overweight.

Rebel Wilson took fans on her weight loss journey in 2020. Picture: Instagram

"I was going all around the world, jetsetting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," Wilson said.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally - there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it - and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts.

"So I was working on the mental side of things and thinking why was I doing that? And why wasn't I valuing myself and having better self-worth?"

Jono Castano, the Sydney-based personal trainer Wilson worked with during her wellness journey, shared his training tips with Page Six Style in January, saying he has his clients get active for 45 minutes a day.

"Everyone has 45 minutes somewhere and it doesn't have to be a gruelling sweat sesh either," he said. "It could even just be a walk."

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Rebel wears thong in racy post