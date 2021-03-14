Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Rebel teases big ‘secret’ with workout pics

14th Mar 2021 5:59 PM

 

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has teased an upcoming project, posting a series of activewear-clad photos and gym equipment.

Also tagged in the photos is American football team, the Los Angeles Rams, hinting at a potential collaboration with the football club. Their logo was also seen on her T-shirt and on the exercise equipment.

"Guess who I'm talking to??" she shared in the caption. "Top secret mission with @rams (that's all I'll say for now)."

Although the 41-year-old remained tight-lipped over the actual project, the Pitch Perfect actress' Instagram stories may have given away a few clues. Wilson shared photos of her exercising, and pictures of her posing with a group of women also wearing activewear.

Wilson shared photos of herself mid-workout. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.
Wilson shared photos of herself mid-workout. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.

 

What does this mean?? Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.
What does this mean?? Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.

 

No other accounts were tagged in her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.
No other accounts were tagged in her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.

 

And a classic selfie to cap off the workout. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.
And a classic selfie to cap off the workout. Picture: Instagram @rebelwilson.


Recently the actress has been in the spotlight for her incredible 30kg weight loss, which she credits with a mix of a specific diet and lots of exercise. It's been widely reported Wilson is following the Mayr Method diet plan which includes eating high alkaline whole foods very slowly, aiming to count out 30 chews per mouthful.

When in Sydney she also reportedly trains at SOMA Collection, a luxury boutique gym created by fitness experts and pals, Franco Atashi and Simon Anderson.

"Rebel was here for around three-months and had an amazing body transformation in that three-months which has enabled her to go even further to where she is today - she is an inspiration to millions of people and it's amazing to see," said Mr Anderson, referring to Wilson's stint in Sydney in early 2020.

When in the US however, Wilson trains with celebrity personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, whose client list has included the likes of Khloe Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Angelina Jolie and Matthew McConaughey.

However, Wilson's "year of health" hasn't been well-received by everyone. The 2020 project saw her challenge saw her attempt to get to a goal weight of 75 kgs, which she achieved in November last year.

Reflecting on her transformation over a candid Instagram Live in December 2020, the comedian said some of her industry peers wanted her to "stay as Fat Amy".

"And at the end of the day it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn't want to stay like that," she said.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn't value myself enough before all of this to get healthy."

Originally published as Rebel teases big 'secret' with workout pics

More Stories

celebrity editors picks entertainment rebel wilson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Deputy Premier Steven Miles denies Qld has a ‘trigger-happy’ approach to border closures, instead accusing the Prime Minister of hating parts of the state.

        Why Coffee Club owner has two stores 250m apart

        Premium Content Why Coffee Club owner has two stores 250m apart

        Business Coffee Club franchisee reveals reason for his decision to launch another Plainland...

        Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Crime NAMED: Laidley man pleads guilty to drug offences in Gatton court. DETAILS

        Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Premium Content Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Crime A Gatton man charged with 28 serious offences including burglary, stealing - has...