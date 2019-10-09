Rebates for for new bores, dam desilting available

FRESH HELP: New grants are available for fruit producers to help them survive the drought.

HORTICULTURAL Farmers with permanent plantings can now access the On-Farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate in four states and the ACT.

Queensland, NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT have signed up to the extension.

Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said the rebate will help save trees and vines.

"This helps secure long-term prosperity in horticultural regions,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Trees and vines can take years to produce fruit. Growers shouldn't have to start over once the drought breaks.”

An additional $13.2 million in funding is being made available to make sure dem- and for the scheme is met.

"This will let eligible growers claim the rebate on installing new bores or desilting dams,” Mr Littleproud said.

"This will both make better use of water and make water more available across valuable permanent plantings.

"Growers in drought affected areas can claim 25 per cent of expenses, up to $25,000 on eligible projects started after 30 June 2019.”