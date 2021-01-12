Menu
A Lockyer Valley woman has dropped her stash on the floor at McDonalds, and returned to collect it. (Photo: Wayne Taylor)
Reason why woman asks McDonald's if they ‘cleaned the floor’

Ali Kuchel
12th Jan 2021 1:58 PM
When ordering McDonald's at Gatton, Stacey Lee Weston didn't realise a clip seal bag with 10 grams of pot had fallen from her pocket.

Weston continued to order and leave the store.

Her drug stash was found on the floor by a staff member, who reported it to an on-duty manager and called the police.

But Weston returned a short time later and asked staff if "anything had been handed in" and "if anyone had cleaned the floors".

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, Weston, wearing thongs, a singlet top and denim shorts, said she was "terribly sorry it fell out".

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said police reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and were able to identify Weston before paying her a visit.

"They spoke with the defendant who admitted to possessing the cannabis and she said she was holding onto it for a friend," senior constable Lowe said.

Weston pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Graham Lee noted Weston's previous drug history.

"Ten grams, it's not like one gram - it aggravates the possession for you," he said.

Weston was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

