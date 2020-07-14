Reason Dannii dodged hotel quarantine revealed

The loophole that allowed Dannii Minogue a quarantine exemption has been revealed.

Dannii Minogue was not given special treatment according to Queensland's Chief Health Officer who gave her private quarantine the green light.

Minogue and son Ethan flew into the Gold Coast last night from LA, where there are currently over 240,000 active COVID-19 cases.

They will quarantine in a private residence the singer and TV star is funding.

It led to online claims the star was being treated to other people entering the state.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she has so far granted 38 exemptions to film and entertainment industry workers, elite sporting groups as well as consular officials, ADF personnel, oil and gas industry, maritime workers and flight crew, along them to avoid the default hotel quarantine.

"The default arrangement in Queensland is if you don't have a COVID safe plan or an exemption to hotel quarantine then you go into hotel quarantine," Dr Young said.

"There's no special treatment for anyone. I do ensure anyone who is struggling with hotel quarantine gets support."

Dannii Minogue is preparing to return to The Masked Singer. Picture: TEN

Minogue has a COVID-safe plan managed by a third party, who are believed to be based on the Gold Coast.

"It's not incurring any charges to the Queensland government, she's funding all those arrangements.

"There are a number of people who have come under that category I have given an exemption to because they have third party arrangements in place that I'm confident meet all the (same) requirements we have in place for hotel quarantine."

Minogue, who had been in LA, is planning to return to Melbourne later this month for the filming of the second season of The Masked Singer.

The hit TV show is scheduled to be filmed in Melbourne under strict COVID guidelines, following other programs including Neighbours and Wentworth resuming production, a boost to the ailing entertainment industry.

Lindsay Lohan has been ruled out of returning to Australia for this season to join Minogue, Dave Hughes and Jackie O on the judging panel.

New Zealand-based comedian Urzila Carlson is reported to be the main frontrunner to replace Lohan.

Industry sources suggest Channel 10 are already in negotiations to get any interstate judges and mystery celebrities into Melbourne in time for filming.

