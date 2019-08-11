Reason behind the strange traffic this weekend

READY TO ROLL: Old Tom at the LAMA event.

READY TO ROLL: Old Tom at the LAMA event. Ebony Graveur

TRACTORS from as far as New South Wales rolled out to take part in Gatton's annual tractor trek.

More than 60 adventurers awoke bright and early on Saturday morning for an 8am departure which saw tractor enthusiasts venture from Gatton's Historical Village throughout the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

The group travelled through Lake Clarendon, Lockyer Waters, Coominya, Lowood, Marburg and Tallegalla before stopping for dinner and setting up camp in Rosewood.

Organiser Des Poole said the drivers preferred the dirt roads.

"We went below Atkinsons Dam and picked up a few dirt roads out that way because we sort of like dirt roads and quiet places,” Mr Poole said.

He said, in his memory, the trek had never taken place in such ominous wind.

"About six years ago it got really windy and really cold on the Sunday morning but we have never had it this windy,” he said.

"Although I didn't hear any complaints about it, it was really blowing through the night.”

On Sunday morning, the group departed, travelling through Grandchester and Forest Hill.

