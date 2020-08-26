Reality TV star shocked by ‘disgusting’ attacks

Farmer wants a Wife star Justine Adams opens up on ‘disgusting online troll comments about her appearance and her genuine desire for a relationship with NSW farmer Neil Seaman. She is pictured with other “wives” Karissa and Megan. Picture: Channel 10

Farmer wants a Wife star Justine Adams opens up on ‘disgusting online troll comments about her appearance and her genuine desire for a relationship with NSW farmer Neil Seaman. She is pictured with other “wives” Karissa and Megan. Picture: Channel 10

Starting a cross-border relationship in the face of pandemic restrictions is not the biggest problem a Coast reality TV star is facing as online trolls try to drag her down.

Justine Adams was disgusted by comments made about her since winning the heart of Crookwell farmer Neil Seaman on the latest series of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Sunshine Coast based Farmer wants a Wife contestant Justine Adams.

Members of various social media groups have openly mocked Ms Adams' appearance and questioned her genuine desire for a relationship with the NSW farmer.

Comments from members of the Facebook group Farmer wants a Wife 2020: UNCENSORED demonstrated the attacks.

"Bet this lasts a whole five minutes," one wrote.

"She seems to like her alcohol. Always seemed to have a glass or bottle on her hand," another added.

"Justine and Neil are so awkward together - something seems a bit odd. Eyelashes perhaps," was another comment.

"Her eye lashes look like caterpillars and she's an eyelash technician? Looks horrid."

Farmer Wants A Wife presenter Natalie Gruzlewski with farmers Harry, Neil, Alex and Sam. Picture: Justin Lloyd

But she said the most worrying part was the insults were all from women, which brought up memories of high school bullying she endured.

"It's the women bringing women down," she said.

"In high school I had it pretty rough, but there were 50-year-old woman making comments - you look at their profile and there they are with grandchildren in their photos."

The social media group describes themselves as, "bright, beautiful people who just fancy a dose of tragic reality TV."

"Judge us if you like, we don't care," the group description states.

"The language and content can be raw and colourful.

"Enter at your own risk.

"You've been warned.

"Be funny but be kind to each other."

Ms Adams found the comments neither funny nor kind.

"Viewers are entitled to their opinions but at the end of the day, to go and bully people like people did to me I think it is disgusting," she said.

"Not everyone is going to like you, but I didn't know how disgustingly hated I would be from their perception of me on a TV show.

"Their mentality is you deserve it.

"You knew what you signed up for you went on the show so I am going to attack you."

Ms Adams was most concerned for her family and the impact the online bullying would have on them.

"500 people commenting on me I can look past it - I don't know them, they don't have any value in my life," she said.

"But I was more worried about them hurting my family.

"I kind of felt like I had done that to them in a way, I had gone on this show and now it is affecting them."

"I didn't realise the implications of it."