Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Celebrity

Reality star’s revealing Oscars gown

by Bronte Coy
10th Feb 2020 8:15 AM

Hollywood's brightest stars are beginning to flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2020 Academy Awards will soon get underway.

1917, Joker, Parasite, Judy, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and The Irishman are all among the favourites to take home statues at today's Oscars ceremony - but before all of that gets announced, all eyes are on the red carpet.

In the first "huh?!" invitation of the Oscars, Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna has turned up in a daring black velvet gown, which by my count has two very significant wardrobe malfunction danger zones.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/AP

 

 

Blac Chyna. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty
Blac Chyna. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty

 

 

 

Awards show veteran Giuliana Rancic, covering the event for E!, is among the very first arrivals, wearing a showstopping jewel-encrusted red gown with a feather skirt.

 

Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As always, Pose star Billy Porter knows how to make a statement with his red carpet fashion - this time, he's gone for a dragon theme.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

 

And former Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge is effortlessly bridal in a white gown adorned with a large red rose.

 

Lily Aldridge. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 

