Reality show would hurt community on ‘life support’

Byron's mayor has weighed in about a proposed reality television program focused on "influencers" in the region.

Netflix recently announced Byron Baes would be a "docusoap series following a feed of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best (drama) content".

The show is to be produced by Eureka Productions with Emma Lamb - who has worked on Married At First Sight Australia and The Real Housewives of Sydney - as executive producer.

An aerial view of Childe Street in Byron Bay, NSW.

"I too share the concern and frustration that yet another entity from outside the shire seeks to profit from us whilst only providing more possibilities of damaging us: our reputation, our housing accessibility already on life support and our economic 'brand' that results in the employment of thousands of us," mayor Simon Richardson said in a post on social media.

Cr Richardson said he would bring a Mayoral Minute "outlining council's opposition to the Byron Baes production and seeking their support to move the location and focus to a community and shire that would love the exposure created by the show".

The poster for Netflix series Byron Baes

"Unfortunately, there is no powers for council to refuse them approval to film," Cr Richardson said.

"It is of course open to private entities to do so- such as Ben and the General Store legends recently did."

A petition opposing the production has amassed more than 3000 names.

It has been rumoured Byron model Elyse Knowles could appear on the show.

Spokespeople for Ballina Shire Council, Tweed Shire Council and Lismore City Council have confirmed they have received no formal filming applications for the production.

Byron Shire Council was also approached for comment along with Netflix and Eureka Productions.