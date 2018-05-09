Menu
Login
SCEPTICAL: Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien is waiting until the two-year trial of real-time petrol price monitoring comes into effect before making judgement.
SCEPTICAL: Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien is waiting until the two-year trial of real-time petrol price monitoring comes into effect before making judgement. Lachlan McIvor
News

Real-time fuel reporting to provide better data

Lachlan Mcivor
by
9th May 2018 10:56 AM

THE State Government announced last week that a two-year trial of real-time petrol price monitoring will soon take effect throughout the state.

A working group with industry stakeholders, including the RACQ, will be established to oversee the implementation of the fuel pricing monitoring system.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the trial would ensure that more current data was available to motorists and would not disadvantage small, independent retailers.

"We have determined that a two-year trial of fuel pricing monitoring should take effect in Queensland as soon as possible," Dr Lynham said.

"All fuel retailers will be required to collate and publish their latest prices online, on their own websites and their own apps, within 15 minutes of any change."

Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien said he welcomed the system but was sceptical about how effective it would be.

"I'm all for it. I think any initiative is a good idea but whether it works is yet to be seen," Mr O'Brien said.

"You've got to be sceptical, because they've brought in things before... it would be great if it works but the jury's out."

He hoped it would give independent retailers such as himself a boost against the bigger conglomerates.

"What has been happening over the past 25 years... instead of having your individual service stations, they're one of 25 owned by the same group, not individuals, but the same corporation," he said.

fuel price gatton lockyer valley monitoring racq
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Party atmosphere returns to Gatton

    Party atmosphere returns to Gatton

    News Cottone's Friday night events will soon be back on the table.

    • 9th May 2018 3:30 PM
    Improved facilities for community shed

    Improved facilities for community shed

    News A much needed boost.

    • 9th May 2018 3:03 PM
    Gatton Redbacks putting girls on the right path

    Gatton Redbacks putting girls on the right path

    News Gatton's U6 Red team are more than holding their own.

    • 9th May 2018 3:00 PM
    Stay fire safe this winter

    Stay fire safe this winter

    News Don't think it can't happen to you.

    • 9th May 2018 2:49 PM

    Local Partners