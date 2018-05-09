Real-time fuel reporting to provide better data

SCEPTICAL: Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien is waiting until the two-year trial of real-time petrol price monitoring comes into effect before making judgement.

THE State Government announced last week that a two-year trial of real-time petrol price monitoring will soon take effect throughout the state.

A working group with industry stakeholders, including the RACQ, will be established to oversee the implementation of the fuel pricing monitoring system.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the trial would ensure that more current data was available to motorists and would not disadvantage small, independent retailers.

"We have determined that a two-year trial of fuel pricing monitoring should take effect in Queensland as soon as possible," Dr Lynham said.

"All fuel retailers will be required to collate and publish their latest prices online, on their own websites and their own apps, within 15 minutes of any change."

Gatton Petroleum owner Peter O'Brien said he welcomed the system but was sceptical about how effective it would be.

"I'm all for it. I think any initiative is a good idea but whether it works is yet to be seen," Mr O'Brien said.

"You've got to be sceptical, because they've brought in things before... it would be great if it works but the jury's out."

He hoped it would give independent retailers such as himself a boost against the bigger conglomerates.

"What has been happening over the past 25 years... instead of having your individual service stations, they're one of 25 owned by the same group, not individuals, but the same corporation," he said.