Drew maintains he has no interest in his female housemate.
TV

Real reason housemate wasn’t at MAFS wedding

by Andrew Bucklow
4th Mar 2020 10:43 AM

Married At First Sight's Drew Brauer has revealed the real reason his female housemate didn't attend his wedding.

Drew's friendship with his housemate Jesse McKenzie has been an point of contention with his MAFS bride, KC Osbourne.

KC was taken aback on their wedding day when she discovered Drew lived with a woman. Things went from bad to worse on their honeymoon when she discovered Drew had brought with him a toy that was given to him by Jesse, which he joked was covered in her perfume.

Drew married KC.
This is Drew's housemate, Jesse.
The doll that Jesse gave Drew.
Drew has repeatedly denied that he had romantic feelings for his housemate, telling news.com.au yesterday: "I don't let anyone live with me that I think could be a potential hazard. The golden rule is don't screw the crew!"

This morning on Today Extra Drew again had to defend his friendship with Jesse - and he revealed the brutal reason why she wasn't at his wedding.

"She doesn't like MAFS and doesn't want to be involved in it," Drew said bluntly on the Channel 9 morning show. "I'm the one that sold my soul. She didn't."

According to the Daily Mail, Jesse did get slightly involved in the show last night when she changed her Instagram profile photo to a picture of the stuffed toy.

Upon reflection, Drew said that packing the soft toy and taking it on the honeymoon was a mistake.

"I only found out I was getting married six days in advance," he said on Today Extra. "I had so much to do and I was freaking out, it was the most nervous I'd ever been.

"I was literally on the way out of the house and I grabbed the doll. It was probably the silliest thing that I've ever done in my life."

Drew married KC on Married At First Sight.
Drew was joined on TV this morning by his bride, KC, who said it was "weird" that he brought the toy with him but conceded that she made too big of a deal about it in last night's episode.

"Watching last night I was like, 'KC, stop grilling him!'" she said. "I was just trying to get to the bottom of it because he wasn't giving me much.

"You'll see throughout the experiment I'm not a jealous person," KC continued. "There are definitely moments where little insecurities came out, but for the most part we were just having conversations and I was grilling him a bit too hard last night."

Drew and KC will be introduced to the other MAFS contestants for the first time in tonight's episode.

 

 

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9

