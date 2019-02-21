Real gem of a show ready to rock the shire hall

HARD AT WORK Gatton Lapidary Club president Leon Steinhardt, with members Brian Field and Neal Walker, is ready for another Gatton Gem Show.

HARD AT WORK Gatton Lapidary Club president Leon Steinhardt, with members Brian Field and Neal Walker, is ready for another Gatton Gem Show. Tom Threadingham

GET your rocks out, the Gatton Gem Show is back in town and it's dazzling.

Taking over the Gatton Shire Hall this Saturday, the show will have something for everyone, according to Gatton Lapidary Club president Leon Steinhardt.

"The hall is fully booked with dealers selling all kinds of things,” he said.

"Jewellery, mineral specimens, fossils - we try to get a range of things and make it as diverse as possible.”

In addition to sellers, there will also be the opportunity for attendees to learn something about their own backyard.

"What we're trying to do is not only get outsiders to come in and sell rocks to the people, we're also trying to get people more informed about what rocks are in their area,” Mr Steinhardt said.

The annual show is a major drawcard for the region and Mr Steinhardt said about half of the attendees would come from outside the Lockyer Valley.

He said the major draw to the show was its uniqueness.

"We try to make ours a little bit different,” he said. "Our main aim is to give something to the community that they can enjoy.”

He encouraged families to come for a day out and said the rock and fossil displays would keep children entertained and maybe teach them something as well.

"Kids everywhere have an interest in rocks and we make sure we really cater for them,” he said.

This year's show will be extra special for the club after it took out Community Event of the Year on Australia Day.

Mr Steinhardt credited the win to the tireless efforts of secretary Christine Walker.

The show runs from 8am to 4pm this Saturday in the Gatton Shire Hall.

Entry is free.