1770 Dragons outriggers found 36 fish carcasses on their morning paddle 3 January 2019
Environment

ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@observer.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:28 PM
"Anyone who's a real fisher wouldn't do that."

Those were the words of 1770 Dragons outrigger member Angie Draheim, who was among the crew of outriggers who found 36 fish carcasses while paddling at Round Hill Creek yesterday morning.

Ms Draheim said the fish were reef fish and must have come from a large boat.

"The boat has obviously had a good catch come in," she said.

"They've cleaned them somewhere then dumped the carcasses."

Ms Draheim was confused as to why the culprits hadn't disposed of the carcasses properly, with bins available at the boat ramp.

And it wasn't the first time carcasses had been found.

"It's been happening far too much," Ms Draheim said.

"And the carcasses in the water attract stone fish and bull sharks.

"I like to think it wasn't a local who did it."

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman said the dumping was irresponsible as it could attract sharks.

He said it was not an offence under the Fisheries Act 1994, but may constitute littering and could be a breach of local government laws.

1770 and agnes water 1770 dragons angie draheim dead fish editors picks
Gladstone Observer

