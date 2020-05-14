Real estate agents indifferent to easing of restrictions

OPEN HOMES: Gatton real estate agent Emily Hallas. From Saturday, real estate agents can hold open homes again.

AN EASE of restrictions to allow open homes from Saturday is not expected to make much of an impact to business for two real estate agents.

All Property Real Estate Gatton sales professional Emily Hallas said open homes were only a small part of the business of selling homes for the agency.

“Open homes not happening has not really been a major difference in our market,” Miss Hallas said.

“But they’re always positive, that’s for sure, so hopefully they have a positive impact when they’re back up and happening.”

The agency has used FaceTime tours through houses for sale, which secured a sale from an interstate buyer.

“We have had one successful sale through that,” Miss Hallas said.

Miss Hallas said the agency would not bring back open homes straight away, despite being allowed to.

“It’s still really dangerous with Covid-19 still going on,” she said.

“There are still heavy restrictions on a lot of things so we’re trying to play it safe – it’s still on a lot of people’s minds.”

In Lowood, Somerset Property Specialists principal Melanie Benns felt similarly.

“We don’t really do open-for-inspections as we have always generally done open-by-appointment,” Ms Benns said.

“It’s only the odd property (we hold open homes for) and it’s when we think it’s a hot property.”

She said the living style in the region meant open homes were not always viable.

“We really don’t do them all that often in the country areas,” she said.

“In the city people go to three of four in the area, whereas here they would probably have to drive 20 kilometres between houses.”