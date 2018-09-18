Strawberry farmer 'lost it all' after needle scare

THE reality of the damage that has been caused by the ongoing strawberry contamination is hitting home to Aussie farmers.

THE reality of the damage that has been caused by the ongoing strawberry contamination is hitting home to Aussie farmers.

THIS is the reality of the damage that has been caused by the ongoing strawberry contamination

The strawberry contamination saga, that has been going on for over a week now involving needles being found within individual strawberries across the country, is breaking the hearts of already struggling farmers.

Donnybrook Berries - one of three Queensland farms withdrawn from the market over the needle scare - was forced to dump its stock, and start again due to the trade-level recall.

Stephanie Chheang, who says she's the daughter of Donnybrook Berries owners, opened up on her Facebook sharing how devastating the effects have been on her families business.

"This is no doubt the worst thing to ever happen to my family," she said.

"This here is a video of our strawberries being dumped, this here is worth more then you could ever imagine and within three days we lost it all."

This is just one of the many farming families that have been deeply affected by the contamination in an already devastating drought season.

Cameron Stevens in the strawberry fields that he just sprayed with the boom sprayer, to kill the strawberry plants, as the market has plummeted, Glasshouse Mountains, on Monday September 17th, 2018. (AAP/Image Steve Pohlner) AAP - Steve Pohlner

Queensland strawberry growers will install metal detectors to get back on the shelves of spooked supermarkets, as One Nation leader Pauline Hanson urged the Federal Government to pay farmers compensation for "an act of terror".

Ms Hanson yesterday met separately with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud to lobby for a $6 million bailout package for the sector, "on its knees" in the wake of the needle scare.

Strawberry punnets. Picture: AAP

Queensland Strawberry Growers Association vice-president Adrian Schultz said a single act of commercial terrorism had brought the industry to its knees.

"I'm angry for all the associated people, it's the farmers, the people who supply them, the packaging people, the truckies with families to support, who suddenly lose their jobs... it's far-reaching," Mr Schultz told ABC Radio.