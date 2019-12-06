Menu
Is $1000 too much?
Opinion

READER POLL: Is a $1000 for driving and dialing too much?

Ali Kuchel
by
6th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

THE state government's new mobile phone laws will kick into effect next year, when drivers will be slugged $1000 if caught driving and using their phones.

A fine of $1000 may sound like an eye-watering amount of cash to cough up for a first-time traffic infringement, but Gatton Police Station's Sergeant Don Graham is in favour for any change to reduce the number of people dying on the region's roads.

READ MORE: Why you will want to buy a bluetooth kit before Feb 1

Do you think the new fines will be enough to stop drivers from using their phones when behind the wheel?

Cast your vote in our weekly reader poll below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star

Vote in our weekly reader poll here: 

Is a $1000 fine for drivers caught touching their phones excessive?

