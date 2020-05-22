Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Should the handshake be waved goodbye? Vote below.
Should the handshake be waved goodbye? Vote below.
Opinion

READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

Ali Kuchel
by
22nd May 2020 4:00 PM

IT'S been months since anyone greeted another person with the humble handshake.

Seen as a method to transmit the deadly coronavirus, the handshake was given the flick, along with hugging and personal contact when the first cases arrived in Australia.

But for decades, a handshake was the binding agreement to many deals made across the country.

As restrictions begin to ease, its uncertain what old traditions will return, and which will become a piece of history.

Do you think the handshake should return once coronavirus is under control?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll below.

The results will be published on page 2 in the next Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Should the handshake be abolished?

View Results
Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgatton handshake opinion
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five decisions council will vote on next week

        premium_icon Five decisions council will vote on next week

        Council News Selling land with unpaid rates, community assistance grants and event postponements are three big items on the agenda at the next council meeting.

        Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        premium_icon Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        Pets & Animals Piles of dog food and toys have been donated to a Lockyer Valley animal shelter by...

        Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        premium_icon Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        Rural Toogoolawah’s first online sale has been dubbed an “unbelievable success”...

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.