READER POLL: Should we wave goodbye to the handshake?

Should the handshake be waved goodbye? Vote below.

Should the handshake be waved goodbye? Vote below.

IT'S been months since anyone greeted another person with the humble handshake.

Seen as a method to transmit the deadly coronavirus, the handshake was given the flick, along with hugging and personal contact when the first cases arrived in Australia.

But for decades, a handshake was the binding agreement to many deals made across the country.

As restrictions begin to ease, its uncertain what old traditions will return, and which will become a piece of history.

Do you think the handshake should return once coronavirus is under control?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll below.

The results will be published on page 2 in the next Gatton Star.