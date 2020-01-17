READER POLL: Should we change the date for Australia Day?

Menu
Should the date for Australia Day be changed?
Opinion

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Jan 2020 4:02 PM

EVERY year, the ripe old debate of when we should host Australia Day comes to the surface.

In 1994, all states and territories began to celebrate a unified public holiday on the actual day for the first time.

However, there have been many calls to change the date to be more inclusive of every Australia.

Do you think the date for Australia Day should be changed?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

