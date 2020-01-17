READER POLL: Should we change the date for Australia Day?

Should the date for Australia Day be changed?

EVERY year, the ripe old debate of when we should host Australia Day comes to the surface.

In 1994, all states and territories began to celebrate a unified public holiday on the actual day for the first time.

However, there have been many calls to change the date to be more inclusive of every Australia.

Do you think the date for Australia Day should be changed?

