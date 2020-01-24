Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Do we need more RBT's on our roads?
Do we need more RBT's on our roads?
Opinion

READER POLL: Should there be more RBTs our roads?

Ali Kuchel
by
24th Jan 2020 4:14 PM

IN COURT every week, there's a string of offenders who have been caught drink driving.

Whether its a bit of booze left over from a big night before, or a blatant disrespect for the law, there's too many offenders with charges of drunk driving.

Given the police's appeal for the fatal five, do you think we need more random breath test operation on our roads to crack down on the number of drunk drivers?

Have your say in the Gatton Star's weekly reader poll by voting below.

The results will be published in Wednesday's edition of the paper.

Reader poll

Do we need more RBT's in the Lockyer, Somerset?

View Results
opinion police rbts reader poll vote
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids to benefit from new after-school skate club coaching

        premium_icon Kids to benefit from new after-school skate club coaching

        News A skateboarding coach will be on-hand for after school coaching in a new pilot program at a local skatepark. Flips will start in term 2.

        Planned demolition of iconic building, mural slammed

        premium_icon Planned demolition of iconic building, mural slammed

        News A squash club member has labelled the demolition the club’s former courts as a...

        REVEALED: Region’s cheapest, most expensive petrol prices

        REVEALED: Region’s cheapest, most expensive petrol prices

        News With the long weekend approaching, here’s a quick guide to cheap petrol across the...

        Drought-hit farmers fear hay supply will soon run out

        premium_icon Drought-hit farmers fear hay supply will soon run out

        Rural Farmers are struggling to secure enough fodder for their animals