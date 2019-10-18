Menu
READER POLL: Should groups be gender fair rather than skill?

Ali Kuchel
by
18th Oct 2019 3:24 PM

GLAMORGAN Vale residents will be forced to elect equal male and female members for its local water board following updated legislation from the state government.

The legislation stipulates equal gender must be on the board.

But residents are disappointed they can no longer vote for the person who is "right' for the job.

READ MORE: Women to be forced appointment on water board

With many boards and organisations in our region, do you think gender equality is important, or is it better to have the right people best suited to the job.

Be sure to vote in our weekly reader poll below.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here:

Should boards be equal in gender representation regardless of ability?

gender equality local groups reader poll
Gatton Star

