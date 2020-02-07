READER POLL: Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

Menu
Does pineapple belong on a pizza?
Opinion

Ali Kuchel
by
7th Feb 2020 4:00 PM

THE WEEKEND is always a good time for takeout - and for pizza lovers it can lead to the ripe old debate - does pineapple belong on a pizza?

Some will say yes (including the Gatton Star's editor) while others will shake their heads in disbelief.

Either way, we can agree pizza is mighty delicious.

READ MORE: REVEALED: The top 5 most popular pizza flavours in the Valley

Tell us what you think, and help settle the debate.

Vote in our weekly reader poll below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

