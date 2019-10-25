Menu
Do you want a better-refined recycling system in the region?
Opinion

READER POLL: Do you want more recycling options?

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Oct 2019 4:00 PM

VICTORIANS could have up to six or more bins added to their weekly roster in a bid to combat tighter recycling reforms.

The suggestion came after recycling businesses said the current method often resulted in contamination, where glass was broken throughout plastics and cardboard - ruining the effect of recycling.

An extra six bins, which would break recycling down into paper, glass, organics, plastic, metal and other.

Its just one of the several proposed ideas to rescue the state's collapsed recycling sector.

With recycling playing a bigger role in households, do you think our region should adopt a similar policy?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll by voting below.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here:

Reader poll

Should we adopt a six-bin recycling program to make recycling more efficient?

This poll ended on 21 October 2019.

Current Results

Yes

0%

No

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Gatton Star

