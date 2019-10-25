READER POLL: Do you want more recycling options?

Do you want a better-refined recycling system in the region?

VICTORIANS could have up to six or more bins added to their weekly roster in a bid to combat tighter recycling reforms.

The suggestion came after recycling businesses said the current method often resulted in contamination, where glass was broken throughout plastics and cardboard - ruining the effect of recycling.

An extra six bins, which would break recycling down into paper, glass, organics, plastic, metal and other.

Its just one of the several proposed ideas to rescue the state's collapsed recycling sector.

With recycling playing a bigger role in households, do you think our region should adopt a similar policy?

