READER POLL: Do you have fire escape plan for your home?

Dominic Elsome
by
17th May 2019 5:30 PM

WITH the temperature finally dropping, electric blankets and heaters will be dusted off and set up in homes across the region.

But fire fighters are warning resident's to check their equipment before they use it to prevent house fires.

With winter be the riskiest time for house fires, they're also urging every home to have a fire escape plan and practice it to make sure everyone in the home knows how to get out.

What about you?

Do you have fire escape plan for your family?

