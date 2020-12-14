Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
News

READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

Crystal Jones
14th Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis's little boys.

"The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it," she said, capturing the moment in a sweet photo.

"Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming."

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday predicted the chance of thunderstorms today with about 10-15mm of rain expected before conditions clear towards the evening.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
weather photos
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics A cornerstone policy of the Palaszczuk Government to find out-of-work Queenslanders employment has scored just 76 people a job.

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021

        REVEALED: Lockyer schools issue 9000+ suspensions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer schools issue 9000+ suspensions

        Education HERE are the schools that topped the list for suspensions in the past five years.