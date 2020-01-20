Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toowoomba firm wins trademark battle with car giant

        premium_icon Toowoomba firm wins trademark battle with car giant

        Business A SMALL Toowoomba battery company has scored a massive win in a trademark battle with an international car giant.

        ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning photo

        premium_icon ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning...

        News They had only been firefighters for a year when these two volunteers battled...

        RECORD RAIN: 100mm+ recorded across parts of Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon RECORD RAIN: 100mm+ recorded across parts of Lockyer Valley

        News THOSE who were under a decent cloud last night have reported upwards of 100mm of...

        Gatton school leaver lands home town Energex apprenticeship

        premium_icon Gatton school leaver lands home town Energex apprenticeship

        News Next time Gatton’s power fails, a local lad will be at the frontline to bring it...