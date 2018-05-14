Raymont leads the way

IN POSITION: Katherine Raymont plays wicket keeper for the Lockyer veterans against Toowoomba in April.

IN POSITION: Katherine Raymont plays wicket keeper for the Lockyer veterans against Toowoomba in April. Contributed

CRICKET: Katherine Raymont was used to breaking barriers over the course of her distinguished cricketing career and the former Australian international is doing so yet again.

She recently became the first woman to captain a mixed veterans cricket side in Australia by leading out the Lockyer veterans over-60s second-division team against Toowoomba at the end of April.

The Laidley product became the first Queensland women's player in 34 years to represent her country in 1990 and the first cricketer from the Sunshine State to play a one-day international.

Raymont also captained her state for close to a decade and was named as a life member of Queensland Cricket last year.

She first played for the Lockyer veterans last year and her new role as skipper comes as a natural fit for the wicket-keeper.

"I'm really happy to play and happy to captain,” Raymont said.

"It's something I really enjoy because I'd captained for so long.”

Raymont's time on the pitch this season might be limited due to work commitments and her involvement in various community groups, including as Gatton Show Society president, but she cherished every minute.

"I enjoy it, I really do, I can't throw any more but I can run and I can keep,” she laughed.

"I can go and play and forget about all of the other issues.

"You can play the game and see other people that have nothing to do with your normal life.”

Lockyer Veterans Cricket co-ordinator Mike Nowlan said it was a pleasure to have her on board.

"She's obviously very comfortable with the role of captaining and the tactical aspects that go with being a captain, she looks very much at home with what she's doing,” Nowlan said.

"She's very well respected by our players and we are all very happy to have her involved.”