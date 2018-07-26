Menu
Login
IN TUNE: Tarampa Lodge resident Ray Whyatt, 60, has started working as a disc jockey. It is a dream he's held since he was a young boy.
IN TUNE: Tarampa Lodge resident Ray Whyatt, 60, has started working as a disc jockey. It is a dream he's held since he was a young boy. Lachlan McIvor
News

Ray Whyatt achieves DJ dream at 60

Lachlan Mcivor
by
26th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

A CHANCE meeting with the legendary Johnny O'Keefe as a youngster gave Ray Whyatt a love of music that has persisted to this day.

Now the 60-year-old Tarampa Lodge resident is living his dream of performing as a disc jockey.

Although he faces some barriers to becoming a professional at the decks, all that matters to Mr Whyatt is getting people to sing and dance to his tunes.

With the help of his support worker Jani Young, he has performed at local venues over the course of the year and progressed from records to CDs, with an eye on mastering newer technology in the near future.

"I've always loved music because music to me is a gift,” Mr Whyatt said.

"I like to make people dance and sing, to make them feel happy.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to do it. I want to play everywhere possible just to get noticed.”

'DJ Ray Ray' has a knack for quickly picking up the artist responsible for any song that comes on over the radio and he has a particular fondness for David Bowie.

A large poster of the late musician adorns the wall in his room.

Having such a hands-on involvement with his passion has seen him progress dramatically, according to Mrs Young.

"Communication and his literacy skills might hold him back a little bit but in a support role we can definitely do it as a team,” Mrs Young said.

"He has been in care all his life but he has always been into music.

"Ray is at the point where he's getting really comfortable with putting on the music now.

"It's just going to progress from here.”

Mr Whyatt will perform next at the Tarampa Hotel on Sunday, August 5 from 5-9pm.

amateur music disc jockey ray whyatt somerset tarampa hotel tarampa lodge
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    News The West Moreton and Brisbane Valley Sub Chamber Show Girl is ready to compete against the 10 other Sub Chamber representatives at the Ekka.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:51 PM
    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    News Australia gains one person every one minute and 23 seconds.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:36 PM
    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    News John and Phyllis O'Keefe celebrate 70 years of marriage.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:10 PM
    School cattle team on high after show success

    School cattle team on high after show success

    News Tony McCormack said the students were excited to test themselves.

    • 26th Jul 2018 4:02 PM

    Local Partners