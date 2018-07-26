Ray Whyatt achieves DJ dream at 60

IN TUNE: Tarampa Lodge resident Ray Whyatt, 60, has started working as a disc jockey. It is a dream he's held since he was a young boy.

IN TUNE: Tarampa Lodge resident Ray Whyatt, 60, has started working as a disc jockey. It is a dream he's held since he was a young boy. Lachlan McIvor

A CHANCE meeting with the legendary Johnny O'Keefe as a youngster gave Ray Whyatt a love of music that has persisted to this day.

Now the 60-year-old Tarampa Lodge resident is living his dream of performing as a disc jockey.

Although he faces some barriers to becoming a professional at the decks, all that matters to Mr Whyatt is getting people to sing and dance to his tunes.

With the help of his support worker Jani Young, he has performed at local venues over the course of the year and progressed from records to CDs, with an eye on mastering newer technology in the near future.

"I've always loved music because music to me is a gift,” Mr Whyatt said.

"I like to make people dance and sing, to make them feel happy.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to do it. I want to play everywhere possible just to get noticed.”

'DJ Ray Ray' has a knack for quickly picking up the artist responsible for any song that comes on over the radio and he has a particular fondness for David Bowie.

A large poster of the late musician adorns the wall in his room.

Having such a hands-on involvement with his passion has seen him progress dramatically, according to Mrs Young.

"Communication and his literacy skills might hold him back a little bit but in a support role we can definitely do it as a team,” Mrs Young said.

"He has been in care all his life but he has always been into music.

"Ray is at the point where he's getting really comfortable with putting on the music now.

"It's just going to progress from here.”

Mr Whyatt will perform next at the Tarampa Hotel on Sunday, August 5 from 5-9pm.