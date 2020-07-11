Ray Warren’s stoush with Snoop Dogg

The voice of rugby league, Ray Warren, had Andrew Johns in stitches as he revealed he once got into an altercation with Snoop Dogg.

Have you heard the one about Ray Warren and Snoop Dogg?

Neither had we, until the iconic rugby league commentator deviated from the script during Souths' win over the Wests Tigers on Friday night and regaled viewers with his ugly encounter with the rapper.

When Andrew Johns made a quip about Snoop Dogg standing behind Wayne Bennett in the Rabbitohs' coaches box, it reminded longtime Channel 9 caller Warren about an unpleasant flight he shared with the music and Hollywood star.

"Snoop Dogg? I once rode on a plane to Brisbane with Snoop Dogg," Warren said.

"He put his seat back and knocked a glass of chardonnay on my lap. I objected strongly then about three big, burly fellows with him were standing over me like the Sydney Harbour Bridge."

Asked by colleague Phil Gould what the pair talked about, Warren - who also goes by the nicknames "Rabbits" and "Rabs" - continued: "The rabbit language. I was like a little ferret trying to hide.

"Oh dear it was funny.

"I got off the plane and said to somebody, 'Who the bloody hell does he think he is?'"

Johns thought the entire story was hilarious, cracking up laughing in the commentary box before talk turned back to the footy.

Warren didn’t back down when Snoop Dogg wronged him.

We doubt the rapper knew he was dealing with rugby league royalty.

Souths handed the Tigers a second straight defeat, winning 18-10 at Bankwest Stadium. Wests five-eighth Josh Reynolds may find himself in hot water for accidentally kicking Campbell Graham in the head and Latrell Mitchell will also be scrutinised for retaliating, coming in with a swinging arm and dropping Reynolds.

Benji Marshall made his return from a month on the sidelines after being dropped by coach Michael Maguire but his presence couldn't inspire the Tigers to victory.

The former Kiwi captain was included on the bench as a utility player, while Luke Brooks and Reynolds started in the halves. But Johns believes Marshall needs to be reinstated to his customary five-eighth position.

"Benji has to be there next week," Johns told Nine after the game. "He has to be in the six jersey.

"He had some beautiful touches didn't he, late in that game?"

