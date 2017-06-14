Rates rise on cards as surplus forecast

LOCKYER Valley council is expected to announce a surplus of about $2million for 2016/17 at its June 27 special budget meeting.

And a "modest” rate rise was under consideration, to be revealed at the same meeting.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the surplus was "likely” as that figure was evident as at the end of May, saying "numerous things” contributed to the result.

"A more rigorous budget process, an improvement in monitoring our expenditure and using in-house resources, greater scrutiny of operational projects, better labour allocation to capital projects, FTE reduction, improved classification of grant funding, increases in development applications and fees from improved economic activity, and an increase in rate revenue,” CrMilligan said.

"There's an honest acknowledgement of our position and a genuine desire to sort out our backyard. There are a lot of things which would be nice, but the reality is financial sustainability is the goal.

"Nice stuff can wait. I believe (councillors) are on the same page to work hard, be responsible and be brave when the right response is not always the popular response.”

Cr Milligan said $700,000 of the surplus would pay off debt and "set us up for the future”.

"Successive surpluses will give us options like changing service levels, investing in higher levels of capital works,” she said.

"At this time, council's putting the cash generated into a slightly higher capital expenditure program.”

But she said the surplus would not create significant change as it was "part of a long-term plan to improve our financial position”.

Cr Milligan said the key to the council's results had been "honest and open conversation for elected members and staff”.

"I encourage people to speak up, I want to hear the opinion of others. I don't have all the answers and nor am I always right,” she said.

"It is important to acknowledge when we get it wrong and to not be precious. I believe if you value and respect your role and those you work with and the relationships that develop out of this, then frank and honest conversations can be had - these I refer to as the 'ugly' conversations.

"These types of conversations can only be had when there is trust and confidence. They are the brave conversations because those in the room all want the best outcome.”

She said the coming year would remain focussed on financial sustainability and promoting a sense of pride within the council and the community.

"And to promote our region as the region of choice for liveability and jobs, promote unity, fight the fight of inland rail and push for the best outcomes for our community, to remain committed to seeking a secure water source for the Lockyer, advocate for public transport services such as passenger rail, improved health services including the regional hospital, and provide positive leadership,” Cr Milligan said.