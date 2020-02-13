Menu
COSTLY: Celebrity MC Mary ‘Effie’ Coustas hosted the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. The cost of the awards night left the council $47,000 out of pocket. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Ratepayers left $47,000 out of pocket for ritzy awards night

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
DESPITE ticket sales exceeding expectations by $7,000, a major event has cost council more than $47,000.

The Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards are run by the Lockyer council annually, and have become the region’s night of nights for local industry.

The event report delivered to council showed total revenue from ticket sales exceeded $17,000 for the night, well above the budgeted $10,000 estimate.

However, the total expenditure for the event was more than $133,000, and once the $85,465 in revenue was included, left the council out of pocket by $47,605.

Some councillors raised issues with the cost of the event, and deputy mayor Jason Cook called for expenses to be reduced.

“I have no problems with having the event. have an issue with it costing $47,000,” Cr Cook said.

“I think that you need to get back closer to cost neutral.”

Councillor Janice Holstein agreed.

“I too think it’s costing council too much for that event, and I’m sure there are ways that costs can be cut,” Cr Holstein said.

She also raised the idea of only hosting it every two years - but that proposal was quickly shot down.

Councillors passed a motioned approving this year’s event, but inserted a clause that it should be a cost-neutral event, excluding labour.

The 2019 event’s labour costs amounted to $31,088.

The report presented to councillors also noted the estimated economic impact of the event was $112,136 in local output, and 22 local businesses received direct benefits valued at $46,368.14.

council meetings lockyer valley business awards lockyer valley regional council ratepayers
Gatton Star

