RATED: How your Lockyer, Somerset childcare centres rank

More than 500 childcare centres have been assessed, here’s the results (file image).

SIX early childcare centres across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset have been rated as “exceeding standards” following recent government inspections.

According to the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority, about 184 of the state’s childcare centres were inspected between January and September this year.

During the same time period in 2019, an additional 442 centres were inspected.

In the Lockyer Valley, three centres ranked as exceeding NQS expectations, with an additional three in the Somerset.

In the Lockyer, A+ grades went to Gatton Child Care Centre, Laidley Kindergarten and Little Angels at Forest Hill.

For the Somerset, Lowood Early Education Centre and Pre School, Lowood and District Community Kindergarten and Goodstart Early Learning Kindergarten at Fernvale all received exceptional results.

Information obtained by the Courier Mail and Gatton Star found six of Queensland’s childcare centres had not been inspected since 2012.

Assessments were also suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, but recommenced in June.

Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria – education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

An Education Department spokesman said monitoring continued remotely during the assessment shut down.

“During the suspension of assessment and rating, monitoring of services continued in Queensland, with the health, safety and wellbeing of children continuing to be the prime consideration of the RA,” the spokesman said.

“Where appropriate, monitoring was conducted remotely, via a tele-monitoring process, but wherever a risk assessment indicated that it was necessary to manage a potential risk to a child or children, authorised officers continued to visit services and conduct investigations in person.”

FULL LIST HERE:

Gatton Child Care Centre – GATTON – Exceeding NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Gatton- GATTON – Meeting NQS

Peace Lutheran Outside School Hours Care – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Gatton Kindergarten – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre & Pre-School – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Free Range Kids Childcare – Gatton – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Our Lady of Good Counsel Kindergarten – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Our Lady of Good Counsel Outside School Hours Care – GATTON – Meeting NQS

Esk Before-Afterschool & Vacation Care – ESK – Working Towards NQS

Crayons Early Learning Centre – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS

Laidley Kindergarten – LAIDLEY – Exceeding NQS

Little Angels @ Forest Hill – FOREST HILL- -Exceeding NQS

Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Hatton Vale – HATTONVALE – Meeting NQS

Paisley Park Early Learning Centre Laidley – LAIDLEY – Working Towards NQS

Free Range Kids Childcare – Laidley 1 – LAIDLEY – Meeting NQS

Free Range Kids Childcare – Laidley 2 – LAIDLEY – Meeting NQS

C & K Hatton Vale Community Kindergarten – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS

Camp Australia – Hatton Vale State School OSHC – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS

Plainland Kindergarten and Childcare – PLAINLAND – Working Towards NQS

Lowood Early Education Centre and Preschool – LOWOOD – Exceeding NQS

Lowood and District Community Kindergarten – LOWOOD – Exceeding NQS

Coominya Before-After & Vacation Care – COOMINYA – Meeting NQS

Clarendon Outside School Hours Care – CLARENDON VIA LOWOOD – Meeting NQS

Hall-Thorpe Sports OSHC-Minden – MINDEN – Meeting NQS

Tola Kids Services – MINDEN – Working Towards NQS

Hall-Thorpe Sports OSHC – Tarampa – TARAMPA – Not rated

Goodstart Early Learning Fernvale – FERNVALE – Exceeding NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Kindergarten Fernvale – FERNVALE – Exceeding NQS

Helidon Early Learning – HELIDON – Meeting NQS

NCC early learners Withcott – WITHCOTT – Meeting NQS

Camp Australia – Withcott State School OSHC – WITHCOTT – Meeting NQS