RATED: How your Lockyer, Somerset childcare centres rank
SIX early childcare centres across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset have been rated as “exceeding standards” following recent government inspections.
According to the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority, about 184 of the state’s childcare centres were inspected between January and September this year.
During the same time period in 2019, an additional 442 centres were inspected.
In the Lockyer Valley, three centres ranked as exceeding NQS expectations, with an additional three in the Somerset.
In the Lockyer, A+ grades went to Gatton Child Care Centre, Laidley Kindergarten and Little Angels at Forest Hill.
For the Somerset, Lowood Early Education Centre and Pre School, Lowood and District Community Kindergarten and Goodstart Early Learning Kindergarten at Fernvale all received exceptional results.
Information obtained by the Courier Mail and Gatton Star found six of Queensland’s childcare centres had not been inspected since 2012.
Assessments were also suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, but recommenced in June.
Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria – education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.
An Education Department spokesman said monitoring continued remotely during the assessment shut down.
“During the suspension of assessment and rating, monitoring of services continued in Queensland, with the health, safety and wellbeing of children continuing to be the prime consideration of the RA,” the spokesman said.
“Where appropriate, monitoring was conducted remotely, via a tele-monitoring process, but wherever a risk assessment indicated that it was necessary to manage a potential risk to a child or children, authorised officers continued to visit services and conduct investigations in person.”
FULL LIST HERE:
Gatton Child Care Centre – GATTON – Exceeding NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Gatton- GATTON – Meeting NQS
Peace Lutheran Outside School Hours Care – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Gatton Kindergarten – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Lockyer Valley Early Education Centre & Pre-School – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Free Range Kids Childcare – Gatton – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Our Lady of Good Counsel Kindergarten – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Our Lady of Good Counsel Outside School Hours Care – GATTON – Meeting NQS
Esk Before-Afterschool & Vacation Care – ESK – Working Towards NQS
Crayons Early Learning Centre – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS
Laidley Kindergarten – LAIDLEY – Exceeding NQS
Little Angels @ Forest Hill – FOREST HILL- -Exceeding NQS
Bright Horizons Australia Childcare Hatton Vale – HATTONVALE – Meeting NQS
Paisley Park Early Learning Centre Laidley – LAIDLEY – Working Towards NQS
Free Range Kids Childcare – Laidley 1 – LAIDLEY – Meeting NQS
Free Range Kids Childcare – Laidley 2 – LAIDLEY – Meeting NQS
C & K Hatton Vale Community Kindergarten – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS
Camp Australia – Hatton Vale State School OSHC – HATTON VALE – Meeting NQS
Plainland Kindergarten and Childcare – PLAINLAND – Working Towards NQS
Lowood Early Education Centre and Preschool – LOWOOD – Exceeding NQS
Lowood and District Community Kindergarten – LOWOOD – Exceeding NQS
Coominya Before-After & Vacation Care – COOMINYA – Meeting NQS
Clarendon Outside School Hours Care – CLARENDON VIA LOWOOD – Meeting NQS
Hall-Thorpe Sports OSHC-Minden – MINDEN – Meeting NQS
Tola Kids Services – MINDEN – Working Towards NQS
Hall-Thorpe Sports OSHC – Tarampa – TARAMPA – Not rated
Goodstart Early Learning Fernvale – FERNVALE – Exceeding NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Kindergarten Fernvale – FERNVALE – Exceeding NQS
Helidon Early Learning – HELIDON – Meeting NQS
NCC early learners Withcott – WITHCOTT – Meeting NQS
Camp Australia – Withcott State School OSHC – WITHCOTT – Meeting NQS