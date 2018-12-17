Rare 1951 bottle of Grange sells for incredible $80k

Rare original bottle of 1951 vintage Penfolds Grange sells for record $80,386 at auction

A rare bottle of Grange from the original 1951 vintage has sold for a record $80,386 at an auction of Penfolds wines.

A full set of Grange from 1951 to 2013 has also fetched almost $350,000 in the Langton's online auction which closed on Sunday night.

The sale of the prized 1951 bottle eclipsed the previous record of $78,000 set earlier this year.

Langton's general manager Jeremy Parham said the latest auction presented a great opportunity for buyers of all tastes and budgets.

An original 1951 vintage bottle of Grange.

"This auction had something for everybody, from potential bargains to rare vintages to a selection of unique bottles like the pristine 1951 Penfolds Grange," he said.

The record price was around expectations.

The Grange vintage owes much of its status to its history, starting out as an experiment of Penfolds chief winemaker Max Schubert, who did not sell it commercially but gifted the wine to friends and family.

There are now fewer than 20 bottles of the vintage in the world.

Last year, a full set of Penfolds Grange sold for a record $260,360 to an Adelaide couple.