Rare french bloodlines proven the winning trait at Lilydale

TOP SALE: Blenheim charolais Bull breeders Janice and Jim Spreadborough with next year's bulls. Dominic Elsome

FRENCH bloodlines and a quiet temperament proved the winning combination at the 12th Annual Lilydale Charolais Bull Sale.

Bird Hill Neptune was the top priced bull at the sale held at Toogoolawah on July 20.

The 24-month-old bull sold for $9750 to Rob Clarkson of Cowandilla, Linville.

Sale principal, Lilydale Charolais' Ross Sticklen said the Blenheim-bred bull was a "stand out”.

"He was only a young bull, he was well bred, he had some very popular French bloodlines in his pedigree which are pretty hard to obtain today,” Mr Sticklen said.

Blenheim based producers Jim and Janice Spreadborough were very pleased with the sale.

Janice said the full-French bull had been an eye-turner at the sale, and the couple had received interest in the bull even before the sale.

"We've been happy with him right the way through,” Janice said. "He's a nice soft bull, very quiet temperament. He had eye appeal - he was a nice looking bull.”

She said there was plenty of competition at the sale for Neptune.

"I think there was some really good quality bulls there, there is every year - but there was really good bulls there this year,” she said.

"Very affordable price, very good value for money sale.” The Spreadboroughs also claimed second top price, with 22-month-old polled bull Bird Hill Nikko.

The 960kg bull sold for $6500 to Lloyd Golinski of Colinton.

It was an impressive result for the producers, given the harsh conditions they are fighting.

"We're struggling here, we have no grass and we've been carting water for two years for our cattle,” she said. "It's good to see that people are still buying, everyone in the Lockyer Valley is struggling,” she said. The couple first started rearing charolais cattle in 2000.

Jim explained they had previously run commercial charbray cattle, but a chance encounter led to a change of operations.

"We went to buy a couple of cows off a stud breeder, and he had some charolais weaners in the yard and I asked him how old they were and he said six months old,” Jim said.

”They were twice the size of our commercial cattle - and I thought that's what we've got to get into.”

Dry not a barrier to quality

THIRTY top quality bulls were yarded at the 12th Annual Lilydale Charolais Bull Sale on July 20.

Sale principal, Lilydale Charolais' Ross Sticklen said the quality of the cattle on offer was superb.

"The average was down a little bit from last year, but considering how dry it was we didn't fare too badly with the sale,” Mr Sticklen said.

Agent Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew's auctioneers Garth Weatherall and Jack Fogg achieved an impressive 93 per cent clearance rate for the day, to average $3759.

Mr Sticklen said it was a great result given present conditions.

"To have a 93 per cent clearance right through we were pretty happy with that, considering how dry it is,” he said.

Top price bull was 24 month old Bird Hill Neptune, with an EMA of 144 square centimetres, at $9750.

Second top price bull was 23-month-old Bird Hill Nicko, at 960kg with an EMA of 133 square centimetres, for $6500. Lilydale Charolais top price bull was 22 month old Lilydale Norris, at 945kg with an EMA of 145 square centimetres, for $5500.

Volume buyer was Eskdale Cattle Company with five head.

Eight cows sold to a top of $4500 to average $2825.

Seven heifers sold by Lilydale Charolais to a top of $3000 twice, to average $2214.