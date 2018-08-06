Rare dolphin sighting a treat for passengers

Dozens of Queensland Snubfin Dolphins put on a show for passengers aboard the Seaforth Island Charters over the weekend.

PASSENGERS aboard Seaforth Island Charters were treated to a rare sight over the weekend when a Snubfin Dolphin leaped out of the water just meters from their boat.

Dozens of dolphins were spotted swimming alongside the charter, an extraordinary spectacle considering the rarity of the animal.

Tour operator Arthur Lovern is constantly out on the water and said it was only the second pod of Snubfin Dolphins he has seen in the last 35 years.

"At first I thought they were just regular pacific dolphins but when we got a bit closer I saw the small dorsal fin and realised what they were," he said.

"There was about 30 to 40 dolphins all swimming around us, it was a magical experience."

The charter was just off Newry Island when the pod swam by. The Snubfin dolphin was only recognised as a new species in 2005 and is often mistaken for a dugong due to its blunt, rounded head and absence of a beak. The dolphin also has a short stubby dorsal fin, unlike most other dolphin species in Australia.

Seaforth Island Charters operate regular tours to Rabbit Island, Newry Island and High Islands Reef and bookings can be made online.