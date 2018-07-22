Rare jungle clip of ‘last survivor’

RARE footage of a last known survivor from an Amazonian tribe dubbed the "loneliest man in the world" has been captured on camera

The indigenous man, believed to be in his 50s, has also earned the moniker "Man in the Hole" as he is known for digging holes to hide himself and trap animals, reports the New York Post.

The unnamed man is believed to be the only survivor of a tribe that was attacked in 1995 where the last members of his tribe were murdered. He is classified as "uncontacted", meaning no one from the outside world has spoken to him. It is not known what language he speaks or even the name of his former tribe. Until now, only one, blurry photo existed of him.

The clip, recorded by Brazilian government indigenous agency Funai, shows the muscular man attempting to chop down a tree with an axe.

Funai employee Altair Algayer said: "He is very well, hunting, maintaining some plantations of papaya, corn."

The man was first discovered in 1996. Since then authorities have cordoned off his area in a bid to help him "maintain his lifestyle". Under Brazilian law. indigenous people have a right to land. The man roams an area that spans 4000 hectares surrounded by farms and deforested clearings.

"They have to keep proving that this man exists," Fiona Watson, the research and advocacy director of Survival International, a non-profit group dedicated to tribal peoples' rights, told the BBC.

Man was filmed cutting down a tree when authorities last checked on him in May.

"He has good health and a good physical shape doing all those exercises," Algayer said.

The man's daily grind includes hunting, and upkeeping his papaya and corn produce.

The man has not shown interest integrating with the outside world and receives help from outsiders in the form of tools and food peridocially.

The video was first uploaded at Funai's official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

In an accompanying press release, an agency spokesman said that since the 1980s, isolated indigenous people came under repeated attacks as farms and illegal operations were established in Rondônia.

"After the last farmer attack in late 1995, the group that was probably already small (from reports, the local staff believed to be six people) became one person," he said.

"The guilty were never punished."

To date, it is believed there are 113 tribes living remotely within the Amazon jungles.

According to Ms Watson, the man has made it clear that he does not want to be contacted by the outside world. It is believed he has shot arrows at people in the past.

"He has undergone such a violent experience, he sees the world as a very dangerous place," she said.